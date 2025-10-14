Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's next big step after wedding revealed

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco ready for next big step in relationship

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly hoping to start a family soon after their "dreamy" wedding.

The Calm Down singer and the music producer, who tied the knot on 27 September, are really looking forward to have kids, via Radaronline.com.

"Selena's whole wedding weekend was so beautiful," an insider told a media outlet. "She cried tears of joy and couldn't stop saying how blessed she felt."

The source went on to say, "She's so excited to be Benny's wife. She's trying not to get too far ahead of herself."

Gomez "definitely wants to take some time to enjoy being a newlywed," the tipster claimed, and starting a family is "something she talks about a lot."

"They both can't wait to be parents," the bird chirped.

In fact, the actress and singer has been vocal about having kids via adoption or surrogacy, while addressing the possibility that she might not be able to carry a baby due to health problems.

"I find it a blessing there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me," she said in a previous chat withVanity Fair.

As Gomez feels she is "the luckiest woman" after marrying Blanco, another source added, "There will always be challenges, but having the right partner to face those tough times with means everything. She's living proof you can go through heartbreak and still find your soulmate."