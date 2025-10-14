Keanu Reeves reacts to marriage rumors with girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves has finally addressed the speculations of his marriage with girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Speaking to E! News at the New York City premiere of his new movie Good Fortune, the 61-year-old actor made it clear that he didn't exchange vows with Alexandra.

The John Wick star also admitted that the rumors don't bother him too much.

“Well, that wasn't the first time,” quipped Keanu. “We've been going out for a long time.”

“The wedding, it's a nice thing,” he added. “People did a lot of nice messages and stuff, but Alexandra just did a wonderful [job] addressing. Like, ‘Thank you, but here's the reality.’”

Recently, Alexandra also took to her Instagram handle to clarify that the couple hasn't made it down the aisle.

“This is a real photo,” penned the 52-year-old visual artist on September 24 while sharing a snap of the pair kissing at an art installation.

“Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss!” she continued.

“I'm sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married. Good news is much needed these days, but it's still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here's a bit of real happiness!” added Alexander.

For those unversed, Keanu and Alexander began dating in 2018.