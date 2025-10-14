 
Millie Bobby Brown, Rachel Brosnahan team up for new supernatural drama 'Prism'

October 14, 2025

Netflix has confirmed that a new supernatural show, Prism, is in the works!

Millie Bobby Brown will play the lead role in the upcoming show and will also serve as an executive producer alongside Rachel Brosnahan and AGBO, helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Etan Frankel has been appointed as showrunner for the series.

Prism marks Millie's second collaboration with AGBO. Previously, the actress worked with AGBO for the movie The Electric State, which was released on February 24, 2025.

As per Deadline, Millie will portray the role of a “woman with the unique ability to communicate with apparitions, who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes “visitors” (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it’s too late.”

However, the film's other cast and release date have not yet been announced.

On the other side, Millie is gearing up for the release of the fifth and final installment of Stranger Things. The sci-fi film will be released on Netflix in three parts.

The first four episodes of the series will hit the streaming giant on November 26, while the second volume of the series will premiere on December 25.

Fans will watch the finale episode of the season on December 31.

