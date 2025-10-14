Halle Berry marks daughter's major milestone

Halle Berry celebrates daughter for 'early college acceptance'

Halle Berry celebrated a major milestone of her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the actress celebrated Nahla's early college acceptance.

Sharing a photo of a pale pink funfetti cake with "You did it Nahla!!" written on it with icing, Halle wrote, "Congratulations to my sweet Angel Nahla for her early college acceptance!"

Halle is a mother to two children: Nahla and son Maceo-Robert. While the actress shares Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, she shares Maceo-Robert with ex-husband Oliver Martinez.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress has previously talked about Nahla's future. Speaking in the episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, Nahla said, "She's 17. She's going to a college summer program, the college that she's hoping to go to next year. She's going away this year to the college summer program."

When Jenna Bush Hager asked her, "So you're almost there! Is that wild?" Halle Berry replied, "It is, but I'm not one of these moms that feels like, 'Oh, she's leaving.' Yes, will I worry? Of course."

"But am I excited for her to start her life and figure out who she's gonna be? Absolutely. I'm dying to see who she's gonna be and what she's gonna do and what she'll discover," she added.