King Charles, Prince William assign major role to Princess Eugenie amid Andrew, Sarah crisis?

King Charles and Prince William have seemingly assigned Princess Eugenie a major role amid her parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s ongoing crisis.

Prince Andrew and Sarah have been caught in new scandals of emails to Jeffrey Epstein.

Amid these developments, Eugenie took to Instagram and shared photos with Princess Rajwa al Hussein, the wife of Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Eugenie and Rajwa jointly visited Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust.

Later, Eugenie said, “It was an absolute pleasure to visit Springfield University Hospital at South West London and St George’s Mental Health NHS trust with Princess Rajwa al Hussein in London on Monday.

“We viewed a number of artworks created as part of an initiative by the charity Hospital Rooms, which integrates art into mental health care environments.”

She continued, “Their mission is to commission leading international artists to produce permanent, high-quality works for mental health wards across the UK’s National Health Service, helping create welcoming and uplifting spaces for patients. Truly beautiful. Thank you for having us.”

Eugenie and Rajwa joined hands ahead of Prince William and Al Hussein joint engagement on Wednesday.

Prince William and Crown Prince of Jordan will visit RAF Benson, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday. Both are trained pilots.