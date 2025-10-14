Fear grips Derry as Pennywise is on hunt in 'IT' trailer

HBO Max drops 'IT: Welcome to Derry' red band trailer

Trailer after trailer is sending chills to fans as the notorious killer Pennywise is on the hunt in IT: Welcome to Derry.



It is a prequel to the original movie, as shown in the official red band trailer; the children are again the prey of the monster.

The brain behind the series, Andy Muschietti, in an earlier interview with Radio TU, shared the story will be "told backward" in the three-season show.

"It's a story that's based on the interludes of the book. The interludes are basically chapters that reflect Mike Hanlon's research," he noted.

"They're fragments of his research. For 27 years, it's the guy trying to figure out what it is, what did it, who did it, who saw it, and all that stuff," the filmmaker added.

He continued, "So they talk about catastrophic events from the past, like the fire in the Black Spot…. the massacre of the Bradley Gang, a gang of bank robbers in the '30s… and the explosion of the Kitchener Ironworks."

"Every time [Pennywise] comes out of hibernation, there is a catastrophic event that happens at the beginning of that cycle."

"There's a reason why the story is told backwards. So the first season is 1962, the second season is 1935, and the third season is 1908," Andy shared.

IT: Welcome to Derry will drop on HBO Max on Oct 26.