Hania Aamir hospitalised in US

Hania Aamir gestures for a photograph. — Instagram@haniaheheofficial

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir was rushed to a hospital in Houston, United States, after her health reportedly deteriorated, sparking an outpouring of concern from fans online.

Although the exact reason for her sudden hospitalisation remains unknown, Hania’s recent photos and videos have shown her looking pale and unwell.

The actress had arrived in Houston to attend an award ceremony.

Meanwhile, pictures of Hania from the hospital have gone viral, with fans flooding the comment section with messages like “What happened to Hania?” and heartfelt wishes for her speedy recovery.

Social media is now abuzz with prayers and speculation, as fans await an update from the actress or her team on her health status.

The Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha star commands a significant social media following. Her Instagram account boasts over 19 million followers, making her the most-followed celebrity in Pakistan.

Recently, she also ventured into cross-border work, appearing in the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 3 opposite Diljit Dosanjh — a bold move that sparked wide discussion across entertainment circles.

Beyond acting, Hania remains active in photoshoots and social media content, often using her platform to engage with fans and share glimpses of her personal and professional life.