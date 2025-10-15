King Charles cuts off Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson from upcoming festivities amid Epstein scandal

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson face King Charles' 'difficult decisions'

King Charles III is said to have distanced himself from Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

A source close to the King of the United Kingdom told The Sunday Times that the Duke of York and his former wife, the Duchess of York, who are embroiled in a scandal over their past connections with billionaire predator Epstein, have been stopped from attending the Christmas festivities at the palace this year.

The insider revealed, “You can’t sack someone from being your brother. But this year, if the duke and duchess were both to be as honourable [as last year], it would be very much for the best and the family would not be disappointed, not least to avoid the King having to make any more difficult decisions.”

In 2024, the pair was also asked to celebrate on their own and steered clear of publicity after Prince Andrew’s Chinese spy scandal took the royal family by storm and Sarah was “enlisted” to keep him away from the family’s celebrations.

Following the advisory from the palace, the Duke and Duchess of York disappeared from the public eye and remained at their Windsor residence, Royal Lodge, while King Charles and other members of the royal family got together for the usual celebrations Estate in Norfolk.