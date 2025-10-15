Netflix's new crime drama viewership revealed

'Monster: The Ed Gein Story' viewership numbers are out

Netflix's recently released Monster: The Ed Gein Story has received strong viewership numbers, as its second week's data revealed.



In the first three days, around 12.2 million views were recorded, and in the second week, the numbers rose to 20.7 million views.

According to The Wrap, the latest season somewhat topped Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

During its debut, Monster: The Ed Gein Story reached the No. 1 spot on the Netflix chart for the week of Oct. 6.

In other news, the streamer has also released the teaser of season four of Bridgerton as well as the release date.

The episodes, which are eight in number, will drop in two parts. The first will come on Jan 29, 2026, and the other on Feb 26, 2026.

The series has a long cast, which includes Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury.

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown, Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs. Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling.

Not to mention, Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.