Kevin Federline claims 'everything' isn't 'OK' with Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline fears their sons 'will be left holding the pieces'

Kevin Federline has admitted he is afraid of what might happen to his ex-wife Britney Spears.

The New York Times shared the excerpt of 47-year-old American actor and dancer’s forthcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he sounds increasingly concerned about what could happen to Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007.

Writing about his fears regarding the mother of his two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, Federline shed light on her “situation,” which is “racing toward something irreversible.”

He reportedly revealed that both of his sons claimed that they often found Britney standing at their bedroom doorway with a knife in her hand while watching them sleep.

The excerpt reads, “It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour.”

“Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

While conversing with the same outlet, the You Got Served star opened up about his relationship with the Radar crooner and confessed that it has been “years” since he spoke to her.

It is pertinent to mention that Preston and James grew up mainly in their father Federline’s custody, as Spears remained under a 13-year conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears, which was terminated by a judge in November 2021.



It is pertinent to mention that You Thought You Knew will be out on October 21, 2025.