Hilaria Baldwin offers insights into latest setback

Hilaria Baldwin shared her thoughts about the potential reason behind her latest setback

October 15, 2025

Photo: Hilaria Baldwin blames 'mean girls' for latest setback

Hilaria Baldwin has set the record straight about her surprising elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

According to The Independent, the yoga instructor and author blamed her exit on “mean girls” who she says managed to “drown out” her fan base.

Speaking at the 2025 Guru Awards at the Cicada Club in Los Angeles, Baldwin explained why she believed she didn’t receive enough votes to move forward, per Us Weekly.

“I’m very new to TikTok. I’ve only been on a couple months. It’s interesting because there’s a lot of mean girls,” she said.

Moreover, the wife of Alec Baldwin reflected on how online campaigns may have affected her chances.

“I guess what people were doing is they were having campaigns where they wouldn’t just vote for their favorite — because you can vote 10 times for a couple — they were voting for all the other couples except us, so they were boosting everybody else and trying to drown out my fan base.”

Although she admitted she was “glad my other friends were voted for,” Baldwin confessed she “obviously would love to dance.”

“I have such wonderful things to say. It was sad that it was like that,” she continued. 

“There’s more good people than bad people. And I just want one day that people can just see me and stop, like, the crazy stuff,” Baldwin concluded.

