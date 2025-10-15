Kevin Federline exposes what ex-wife Britney Spears would do with sons at night

Kevin Federline claims ex Britney Spears’ would scare teen sons to death

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has opened up about her frightening behavior in his forthcoming memoir.

Federline has written a memoir titled You Thought You Knew, but before its release on October 21, 2025, The New York Times has accessed an excerpt of the upcoming book.

The 47-year-old American dancer and Spears tied the knot in 2004, welcomed their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, and annulled their marriage in 2007.

As per the excerpt, both sons of a former high-profile couple claimed their mother would often stand at their bedroom doorway holding a knife at night after everyone slept.

Federline wrote, “They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ’Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand.”

“Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that after Federline and Spears’ separation, both Preston and James lived under the custody of their father, as the Womanizer crooner’s personal and financial affairs were seen by her father, Jamie Spears, through a conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after a judge’s order.