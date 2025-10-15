 
Geo News

Kevin Federline exposes what ex-wife Britney Spears would do with sons at night

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James

By
Areeba Sheikh
|

October 15, 2025

Kevin Federline claims ex Britney Spears’ would scare teen sons to death
Kevin Federline claims ex Britney Spears’ would scare teen sons to death

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has opened up about her frightening behavior in his forthcoming memoir.

Federline has written a memoir titled You Thought You Knew, but before its release on October 21, 2025, The New York Times has accessed an excerpt of the upcoming book.

The 47-year-old American dancer and Spears tied the knot in 2004, welcomed their two sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, and annulled their marriage in 2007.

As per the excerpt, both sons of a former high-profile couple claimed their mother would often stand at their bedroom doorway holding a knife at night after everyone slept.

Federline wrote, “They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ’Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand.”

“Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that after Federline and Spears’ separation, both Preston and James lived under the custody of their father, as the Womanizer crooner’s personal and financial affairs were seen by her father, Jamie Spears, through a conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after a judge’s order. 

Hailey Bieber shares her plans of saving money for Jack Blues
Hailey Bieber shares her plans of saving money for Jack Blues
Netflix's new crime drama viewership revealed
Netflix's new crime drama viewership revealed
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern rushed to hospital following health scare
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern rushed to hospital following health scare
Jeremy Renner's upcoming flick director explains rationale behind collaboration
Jeremy Renner's upcoming flick director explains rationale behind collaboration
Ayo Edebiri dodges 'trap' in latest interview
Ayo Edebiri dodges 'trap' in latest interview
Victoria Beckham makes an emotional decision about Nicola Peltz: ‘All for Brooklyn!'
Victoria Beckham makes an emotional decision about Nicola Peltz: ‘All for Brooklyn!'
Major update on 'The Godfather' star's latest movie
Major update on 'The Godfather' star's latest movie
Mia Goth makes shocking revelation about motherhood
Mia Goth makes shocking revelation about motherhood