Justin Trudeau's ex wife Sophie 'incredibly' hurt by his Katy Perry yacht moment

Justin Trudeau's ex wife puts on 'brave face' after Katy Perry PDA packed getaway

Justin Trudeau’s ex wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is reportedly shattered after the former Canadian prime minister was spotted in a loved up state with rumored lover Katy Perry on a luxury yacht.

As per a report by Radaronline.com, a source claimed that Sophie has been in “incredibly painful” condition after she saw the photographs of the father of her kids kissing the popstar on the California coast.

The snaps that went viral over the weekend had left her "shaken and heartbroken."

The insider continued, "Sophie's putting on a brave face publicly, but she's devastated.”

“ Seeing those images was like being punched in the stomach.”

“She and Justin had nearly two decades together, and to watch him so publicly wrapped up in this whirlwind romance – it's been incredibly painful for her."

Just two after the snaps went viral, Sophie took to her Instagram to post a cryptic message on “love's deepest teaching.”

"Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept," she wrote. "The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."

She added: "But love was never about possession; it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson."