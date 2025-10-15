 
Geo News

Kate Middleton dubbed 'Diana without drama' by royal insiders

Kate Middleton earned royal praise from ex-butler

By
Web Desk
|

October 15, 2025

Kate Middleton hailed as steady hand guiding the royal family
Kate Middleton hailed as 'steady hand' guiding the royal family

Kate Middleton's composure and quiet strength make her "the modern-day Princess Diana."

King Charles's former butler, Grant Harrold, who worked from 2004 to 2011, gushed over Kate's first impression after their first meeting, praising she was destined for the throne, via Radaronline.com.

"That girl was a Queen in waiting in every aspect," he said. "She is the perfect Queen material, and you can so obviously see that. Everything about her – the way she carried herself, the way she spoke, the way she interacted with people, her kindness, her beauty."

"She was, if I can say, the modern-day Princess Diana," Grant said. "She was everything you can imagine – she is a beautiful and intelligent woman."

A palace insider told the outlet: "Kate has always been revered by the royal family – she's their steady hand and moral compass. People behind the scenes say she's 'Diana without the drama.' The late princess had heart and charisma, but Kate brings composure and quiet strength. That's exactly what the monarchy needs now."

