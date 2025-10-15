Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy recalls 'heartfelt goodbye' moments

Kate Cassidy recalls 'heartfelt goodbye' moments with Liam Payne

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy teared up recalling "a long heartfelt goodbye" when she saw the singer alive the last time.

The influencer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, October 12, marking the anniversary she saw the One Direction star.

For the unversed, Payne passed away after falling from a balcony of a multi-story hotel building in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Cassidy, who had been in a relationship with Payne for two years before his death, shared an emotional video, marking a year she saw him alive.

She barely held back her tears, remembering the day when she left for home in the US, leaving her boyfriend in Argentina where they spent two weeks of quality time before his fatal-fall.

"One year ago. today on October 12th was the last day that I spent with Liam and I come on here not to cry," she shared with her followers.

Cassidy went on to share that she felt "honestly extremely numb today," adding, "I woke up. I've actually weirdly never felt I feel like this numb. I actually think somebody could slap me across the face and I wouldn't even be fazed," she explained.

"The last day that I was with Liam in Argentina before I left, the car was in the driveway. I was sitting on the couch just expressing to him how much I'm gonna miss him, how much I love him. Honestly, it's so weird to look back at because it was such a long heartfelt goodbye."

Her voice broke, adding: "He looked at me and he said, 'Kaitlin, you're gonna miss your flight, you're acting like this is the last time you're ever gonna see me again.'"

And little did I know, it literally was the last time I got to see him. I'm, so so glad that me and Liam had that last goodbye the way it was."

She concluded the video with a message, saying, "Just remember you never know what tomorrow brings and tell your loved ones that you love them. Hold them a little bit extra closer today. Bye guys."