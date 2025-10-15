Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes reveal new chapter in relationship

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes reveals big relationship milestone

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are starting a new chapter in their love story.

The 52-year-old anchor and the 48-years old journalist made an announcement during the October 14 show of their Amy & T.J. podcast that they are officially engaged.

Robach said to the audience: “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach sai

Holmes continued, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor said in a light hearted way how his fiancée had been "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word."

“I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened,” Robach shared.

She declared: "And if people saw it, maybe they were just being polite."

Robach further shared how she wanted to reveal her engagement to the public but Holmes stopped her and said, "Babe, you see what's very prominent in that picture and what's in that photo?"

"So I decided not to post it because I didn't want that to be what the photo was about," she explained.

Holmes added"We were intimately engaged with friends, very close people, for the past three weekends. All of them are gonna think back and go, 'Oh my god, how did we miss it?' "

For the unversed, the pair were first romantically linked together while they were married to their previous partner.

But an insider told People that the anchors' romance and their respective marriages did not happen at the same time.