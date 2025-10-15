Truth behind Selena Gomez, Nicola, Brooklyn Beckham's rift rumors laid bare

Real reason behind Nicola, Brooklyn Beckham’s absence from Selena Gomez’s wedding revealed

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are at a good place amid tensions rumors.

The heiress and her husband's absence from the Calm Down singer's wedding day raised question about the trio's "#foreverplusone" friendship.

However, the rumors of a feud between the trio have been declared untrue by an insider privy to People revealing that there are no hard feelings between Gomez, Pelts and Beckham.

"There’s no bad blood," the source said, denying claims that Gomez was "betrayed" and cut off by the couple.

"Relationships evolve, and it’s true they’re not as close as they once were, but there wasn’t any one thing that happened."

For the unversed, Gomez, Nicola, and Brooklyn, first met at the Academy Museum Gala in October 2022 and formed a close friendship after meeting.

The trio even spotted vacationing together, celebrated holidays and even got matching tattoos.

Gomez once captioned a post including Peltz and her husband, "Fine calls [sic] us a throuple #foreverplusone."

The 33-year-old singer was absent from the couple’s vow renewal in August, while Nicola and Brooklyn were absent from her star-studded wedding earlier in September.

But there is no drama behind it, "There’s nothing but love and well wishes from them for Selena and Benny," the source added.