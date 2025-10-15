Real reason why Prince Harry married Meghan Markle revealed

Emotional reason behind Prince Harry’s bond with Meghan revealed

Prince Harry’s deep connection to Meghan Markle may lie in his lifelong search for the comfort and protection he lost with his mother, Princess Diana, an insider claimed.

In his 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex compared his wife to Diana as he praised her compassion, empathy, and warmth.

"So much of what Meghan is, and how she is, is so similar to my mum," he said. "She has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence.

“She has this warmth about her,” the Duke added.

Now, former royal butler Paul Burrell has claimed that it was precisely these similarities that drew Harry to Meghan.

A Palace insider also told Radar Online that it seems that Harry had been trying to fill the emotional void left by Diana for years.

"He's been trying to fill the void left by Diana his entire adult life," they said. "In Meghan, he saw someone who echoed his mother's spirit – but also someone who would fiercely defend him in a way Diana always did."

"Diana would have been the bridge between Harry and the rest of the family. She would never have let this rift get to its current point,” another source added.