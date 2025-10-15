Ruby Rose steps up to defend Taylor Swift amid ‘trad wife' image

Ruby Rose defends Taylor Swift amid her ‘trad wife’ image

Taylor Swift was just defended by her pal, Ruby Rose.

The US megastar was trolled by haters online amid a backlash over the billionaire's image as an “activist” and feminist.

The 39-year-old Australian actress, who has been friends with Swift for a decade, clapped back at Swifties who are extremely mad over the content of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, considering it “conservative.”

Swift, 39, has attracted considerable criticism for her high-profile affair with fiancé and NFL star Travis Kelce, who is referenced repeatedly on the hit record.

“As someone who has spent many nights discussing the world, social injustice and life, with The Show Girl herself, I refuse to say her name in the same sentence as the hate group, Wackadoodles, are conspiring to attach her to,” Rose said on Threads, apparently referencing MAGA followers.

The Batwoman actress then directly addressed claims from Swifties that suggested the Champagne Problems singer had become more “conservative” after she wrote pro-motherhood lyrics for the latest release.

“[But] what I will say is this,” Rose added.

She continued, “Given her public position against Trump, and his against her, if you are falling for the propaganda ‘Trad wife’ ‘X, y, z’ claims, you are most definitely walking into the biggest man made, rage bait, black hole.”

“Stop it. It’s not true, and it’s incredibly stupid. It’s also embarrassing and hurtful to see energy put into this,” Ruby Rose said before concluding with: “Keep that energy and let’s take it where it’s necessary and needed.”