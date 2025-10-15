Justin Timberlake honors late music icon D'Angelo: 'You Changed Me'

Justin Timberlake paid an emotional tribute to D’Angelo following his tragic death.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 44-year-old singer and actor shared a lengthy note in which he credited D’Angelo for helping him define his voice.

“I’ll never forget hearing brown sugar for the first time. It changed me. You changed me. It was the most pivotal moment in establishing confidence in my own voice," he began the lengthy post.

Source: Justin's Instagram

The Better Place hitmaker further penned, "For the first time, I heard a sound that reflected the sounds I grew up with - early R&B but *now* it was intertwined with a modern edge.”

“The chords and arrangement carried a mixture of church/jazz/funk, the harmonies delicately dancing with one another. It sat in my spirit and always will," continued Justin.

"And then???! Voodoo??? Where do I begin with this one??? Maybe my favorite mixed album of all time. The rawness, that took time to cultivate and process, created an absolutely transcendent listening experience. The legendary players and collaborators," he added. " The sounds, the way it made colors dance around my head. It grabbed me. It shook me. I was changed once again.”

Concluding the lengthy note, Justin penned, “Sending love and prayers to your family. You will be missed deeply. 1 of 1. RIP trailblazer. With love. One of your biggest fans.”

For those unversed, D’Angelo passed away on October 14 in New York City at the age of 51 following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.