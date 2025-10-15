Brad Pitt receives praise from ‘F1' director for ‘natural talent'

Brad Pitt praised by director Joseph Kosinski for his ‘natural talent' in ‘F1' movie

Brad Pitt has a lot of “natural talent” as a racing driver, as per Joseph Kosinski, the F1 director.

The 61-year-old actor starred alongside Damson Idris in the hit sports drama film and Joseph feels very lucky to have worked with such talented performers.

He told PEOPLE magazine, "Luckily, Brad and Damson actually had a lot of natural talent, so we had a lot to work with. They were really, really good drivers, and you can see that when you see the film."

"I would say Vegas was really where I was crossing my fingers because again, it was so cold and the tyres don't have a lot of grip, and if he made one mistake, he'd be in the wall,” the filmmaker explained.

Joseph continued, "It was by far the most dangerous thing we did. But [Brad] came through with flying colours, even though [his character] crashes in the film. On the shoot day, he was great."

Brad Pitt in 'F1'

F1 was a great success at the box office, grossing more than $600 million worldwide and Joseph has revealed that he'd jump at the opportunity to make a sequel.

"Based on the reception of the film, I would love to see what adventures Sonny Hayes is going on to next, and I think the audience would too,” he said.

“So, we're actually gonna start talking about that very soon, start kind of coming up with, 'What could that next chapter of his story be?'" Joseph teased.

Brad and Damson both worked with Sir Lewis Hamilton on F1, and the 34-year-old actor previously revealed that he loved learning from the former Formula One World Champion, who served as an executive producer on the film.

Damson said to BBC 1Xtra: "When it comes to driving, he really encouraged me. He brought that energy on set that just reminded us of how authentic this movie is and that was always our goal - to make the most authentic racing movie of all time.”