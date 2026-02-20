Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart moving gesture for 'Euphoria' star laid bare

Eric Dane took his dream to rekindle his relationship with his estranged wife Rebecca Gayheart with him in the grave.

Gayheart, American actress and model, had ignited hope of reunion with her action when she learned about her husband's diagnosis.

The 54-year-old withdrew her divorce filing from Eric after the late actor was diagnosed with ALS because she wanted to teach their children to “show up for family.”

The actress explained her decision on the “Broad Ideas” podcast last November, explaining that by calling off their divorce, she hoped to teach their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, to be there for their family even “when times are at their worst.”

According to a new report, Dr McSteamy of 'Grey's Anatomy' also shared his hopes for the future with his wife and daughters amid his health battle.

“We tell them, ‘We show up for people no matter what. He is our family. He is your father,’” Gayheart shared.

The mom of two added her main focus was on the girls’ well-being and that they felt “taken care of” even though “things are hard and sad and bad.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2004 and after 13 years of marriage, the “Jawbreaker” star filed for divorce in 2018.

Last March, they called off their divorce after seven years of separation. One month later, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star went public with his ALS diagnosis.

Dane passed away on Thursday, February 19, 10 months after announcing his ALS diagnosis. He was 53 years old.

Dane’s family shared in a statement to People, “With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight,” the statement continued. “He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always.”

News of Eric Dane's death was met with an outpouring of grief by celebrities, who expressed their admiration for the TV star's mischievous on-screen charisma and his advocacy efforts during his battle against ALS.

Dane is best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, or "McSteamy," on "Grey's Anatomy" and recently portrayed the dark and secretive father Cal Jacobs in HBO's "Euphoria."

Hwe was reportedly preparing to publish his memoir, "Book of Days: A Memoir in Moments," later this year with Maria Shriver's publishing imprint, the "Open Field".

Alyssa Milano, who was Dane's romantic co-star on "Charmed," reacted to devastating news by releasing a heartfelt message on Instagram praising his cheeky, yet tender spirit and deep love for his daughters.

HBO Max praised Dane's talent, saying the network was "fortunate to have worked with him on three seasons of Euphoria."

Sam Levinson is also heartbroken by the loss of a dear friend as he penned: "Working with him was an honor. Being his friend was a gift. Eric’s family is in our prayers. May his memory be for a blessing."