Eric Dane addresses daughters in ‘last words’ before death

In a heartbreaking farewell released just after his death, Euphoria star Eric Dane has left a powerful final message for his two teenage daughters.

The actor passed away on Thursday, 19 February, aged 53, following a ten-month battle with ALS.

Before he died, Dane sat down for a secret interview with Netflix for the series Famous Last Words, which was only made public once he had passed.

In the closing moments, the camera was left on Dane so he could speak directly to 15-year-old Billie and 14-year-old Georgia.

Starting with the emotional declaration, "Billie and Georgia, these words are for you," Dane admitted that while he had his share of stumbles as a father, he always tried his best.

He looked back fondly on their times together at the beach, telling his girls that he would always see them playing in the waves.

He told them that those days were "heaven."

Dane shared four vital life lessons he had gained while living with his illness.

His first piece of advice was to stay grounded in the moment. "Live now, right now in the present. It's hard, but I learned to do that," he said.

He explained that for years he had wasted time worrying about the past and second-guessing his choices, but his illness forced him to treasure the "now" as a matter of survival.

His second lesson was about finding purpose.

"Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something," he urged.

He told his daughters how much he still loved acting, a passion he discovered at their age, and encouraged them to find whatever makes them want to get up in the morning and "really go for it."

He also stressed the importance of having a strong support system.

"Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you, and then give yourselves to them. The best of them will give back to you. No judgement. No conditions. No questions asked."

Dane shared his deep gratitude for his own friends, who continued to show up and support him even when he could no longer do simple things like drive or get coffee.

Finally, he called on his daughters to be resilient.

"Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight," he said.

He reminded them that while the disease was affecting his body, it could never touch his spirit.

He described himself as having the "superpower" of always getting back up, joking that a friend once compared him to a cat with fifteen lives instead of nine.

He told the girls that even when life seems impossible, they must face it with honesty and grace.

Fighting back tears, Dane concluded his message with a final profession of love.

"Billie and Georgia, you are my heart. You are my everything. Good night. I love you. Those are my last words."

Following his death, Dane’s family confirmed he was surrounded by his friends, his wife Rebecca Gayheart, and his daughters, who they said were the absolute centre of his world.