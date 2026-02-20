Hilary Duff breaks down in tears discussing rocky relationship with Haylie

Hilary Duff and sister Haylie have grown estranged because of family 'complications'

Hilary Duff is celebrating her return to music but she is still hurting over the estrangement with her older sister Haylie Duff.

The 38-year-old pop superstar couldn’t hold back her tears while discussing that side of her life which she also touched upon during her newly released album, Luck…Or Something.

The Roommates hitmaker admitted, “[It’s] just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment. [I] really struggled with including that on the record,” during an interview on CBS Mornings, on Friday, February 20.

Duff broke into tears as she said, “As a person that exists in the world without my, like, other half, so many people are having that experience. A lot of conversations I have with people are, like, ‘Yeah, me too,’” referring to her song, We Don’t Talk on the album which she said is “definitely” about her sister.

The Lizzy McGuire alum shared that she contemplated including that song on the record but ultimately went with it because “it’s my truth, and like I said, so many people are having this experience. It’s hard because I am me, and people know everything about my life since I was a child. I didn’t necessarily choose that part, but it’s my reality. It was honestly, like, healing to say.”

Duff shared that although the internet speculations are a “crazy thing to process” as people dissect her relationships but she has tried not to “let that noise seep in.”

The Mature songstress noted that the rumours obviously “hurt[s] me sometimes, but I also understand it’s a lane of work that’s been created and now that there’s not a lot of work out there anymore, people got to do it.”

Although Duff has extended an olive branch with the song, she doesn’t think it would help her case with her elder sister. “I think I have to just exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do. I hope that for everyone, that is where I’m sitting. You have to do what you want to do and you have to do what feels good for you. It’s taken me a lot of time to get there and to live that way and to not care what the noise is going to be around it and just be me.”

The Disney alum confessed that she doesn’t know how her sister would react to it or would even hear it. “You know, it is a really personal part of my life that doesn’t get to stay personal, so I might as well say how it is for me, and that’s all I’m trying to do.”