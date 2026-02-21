Jennifer Garner reveals fun fact about ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

Jennifer Garner has revealed that the set of her Apple TV+ series, The Last Thing He Told Me, feels remarkably like a major 2004 throwback.

While fans are buzzing about her on-screen reunion with 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer, Garner shared that the connection goes much deeper than just the two leading ladies.

It turns out that several key crew members who helped create the magic of their beloved romcom are also working behind the scenes on the new thriller.

Garner, 53, who both stars in and executive produces the show, noted that her collaboration with costume designer Susie DeSanto stretches all the way back to their days on the 13 Going on 30 set.

The actress admits she has a habit of keeping her creative "family" close, often working with the same people since her Alias days in 2001.

Greer, 50, added that even her makeup artist, Cindy Williams, was the same person who handled her look two decades ago, as per PEOPLE.

However, Garner and Greer's fans can catch the reunion in action now, as new episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me are arriving weekly on Fridays through 10 April.