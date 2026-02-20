Taylor Swift honours Olympics star Mikaela Shiffrin after latest win

Taylor Swift celebrates Swiftie Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympics milestone

Mikaela Shiffrin won a gold medal in slalom at the Winter Olympics and also won her special Swiftie honour as she celebrated the win on social media.

The 36-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram and congratulated the professional skier, 30, on her win as she commented on Shiffrin’s post.

In a true Swiftie fashion, the athlete celebrated her win by posting a picture from her game alongside lyrics to Swift’s song Ruin the Friendship from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"My advice is always ruin the friendship," Shiffrin wrote in the caption on Thursday, February 19.

The Opalite hitmaker commented, "HISTORIC [gold medal emojis]," on the post.

Shiffrin would be pleasantly surprised by the comment, given her long history with Swift’s music.

During the Eras Tour, Shiffrin attended the Denver show and sang on top of their lungs in a suite shared with her U.S. Ski teammates.

In a 2024 interview, the athlete shared that she uses the 14-time-Grammy winner’s journey to fame as a guiding light to her own.

"I’ve spent 15 years studying Taylor Swift and she has been guiding me a little bit every step of the way. It’s why most Swifties become Swifties. It feels like her music is speaking directly to you. Her experiences resonate; I’ve always tried to learn from them," she told the New York Times.