Brooklyn Beckham breaks cover as family drama simmers

The Beckham birthday photos were glowing. The guest list? Almost perfect.

As Cruz Beckham turned 21, the family gathered in London for a Beatles-themed bash at The Maine in Mayfair – dubbed the Grand Beatle Ball. Everyone showed up, from proud parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham to Romeo and their parents.

Noticeably absent? Eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.

Instead, Brooklyn was in Miami Beach co-hosting Burger Bash at the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, promoting his Cloud 23 hot sauce line – and staying silent about his brother’s milestone on social media.

Meanwhile, David wasted no time posting a heartfelt tribute.

“Happy 21st birthday to my little boy," he wrote, before adding pointedly, “Not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become, you are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family , friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person.

“You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about... We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to.”

He signed off with: “Well done mum on bringing up another special young man.”

Fans quickly read between the lines, especially given ongoing tensions between Brooklyn and his parents. Just days earlier, Cruz’s early celebration was filled with family photos – minus Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz.