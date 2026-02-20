Gemma Chan says playing Josephine felt like fate

Gemma Chan recently got real about why her new film Josephine felt deeply personal and emotional for her.

The 43-year-old actress said that the project was not just another role for her as it meant more than it.

She described the experience of making the film as a “small miracle” and shared that the story touched a very raw place in her heart.

While opening up to Variety, Chan explained that the film connected with her own past and feelings around her traumas that she's faced.

Josephine tells the story of a family whose life changes after their young daughter witnesses a violent act.

Chan plays the mother, a woman trying to protect her child while facing fear she cannot control.

She, however, said that the script felt honest and real from the very first read, which is why she agreed to join the film so quickly.

The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received strong emotional reactions.

Moreover, it also stars Channing Tatum alongside young actor Mason Reeves.

Filming was delayed because of COVID but production finally moved ahead in 2024.

Chan went on to add that the supportive environment on set helped her give an open and emotional performance.

Now screening at the Berlin International Film Festival, Josephine is quietly gaining attention.