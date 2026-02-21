 
'Grey's Anatomy' creator Shonda Rhimes pays tribute to Eric Dane

The television producer and screenwriter says she's grateful for Dane's 'artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity'

February 21, 2026

Dane famously portrayed Dr. Mark Sloan, also known as McSteamy, on Greys Anatomy
Shonda Rhimes is mourning the loss of Eric Dane.

The Grey’s Anatomy creator took to social media to pay tribute to the actor after he tragically passed away following a long battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“Eric Dane was a beloved member of the Shondaland and Grey’s Anatomy families,” the television producer and screenwriter wrote. “He was truly a gifted actor whose portrayal of Dr. Mark Sloan left an indelible mark on the series and on audiences around the world.”

Rhymes, 56, added, “We are grateful for the artistry, spirit, friendship and humanity he shared with us for so many years. Our hearts are with his family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his work.”

Dane passed away on February 19, less than a year after announcing that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world,” his publicist announced.

Dane was best known for portraying Dr. Mark Sloan, a.k.a McSteamy, on Grey’s Anatomy. He also portrayed Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs, on HBO’s Euphoria.

In his final months, Dane advocated for advancements in ALS treatment. He was 53 years old. 

