Prince Harry 'wants' same level of protection as William: 'King Charles is exhausted'

Prince Harry wants security protection equal to his elder brother and heir to throne Prince William, leaving his father King Charles ‘exhausted’.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter while speaking to insider for his substack ShuterScoop.

He said weeks after their first private meeting in years, Harry reportedly wrote to the Home Office behind the Palace’s back.

“Charles felt betrayed,” another source explains to Rob. “He thought they were rebuilding trust. Then Harry dragged everyone back into the drama.”

The dispute stems from 2020, when Harry and Meghan lost full security privileges after stepping down as senior royals.

The duke insists, “he’s still at risk and wants protection equal to Prince William’s”

The insider added, “But it’s not the King’s decision — it’s government policy.”

“It’s the same fight on repeat,” sighs one royal insider, the expert claims.

“Harry won’t accept he’s no longer entitled to taxpayer-funded protection. The King’s exhausted”, the source further claims.

As one palace veteran puts it bluntly: “This isn’t about safety anymore. It’s about power — and Harry’s losing both.”

The fresh claims came days after the Times citing the royal sources, reported Harry has revived his security battle with the Home Office by writing to the home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, about his case.

The insider claims a formal request has been lodged by Harry with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) which is overseen by the Home Office, asking for a risk-assessment process to be conducted.