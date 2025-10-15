Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation

Royal fans have expressed their views over reports Meghan Markle is supporting Prince Harry’s recent bid to reconcile with his family, especially his father King Charles.

The insiders tell Page Six that, behind the scenes, Markle — who has never shied away from going into detail about how her husband’s relatives allegedly mistreated her — has actually been supporting Harry’s recent bid to reconcile with his family.

“They need the [royal] family,” said a source, adding, “Meghan is aware of that.”

“Meghan knows that Harry won’t be returning to royal duties, but on a human, personal level, [she wants for him to be] able to get on good terms with his father,” added the source.

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “If Meghan supported Harry reconciling with his father then she would take her kids (or let Harry take the kids) to UK, to teach them not to be disrespectful by getting on a plane to go and pay respect and visit their grandfather with cancer. All she wants out of Harry going there is what he can secure and receive from his wealthy, powerful, influential father who is the King.”

Another said, “Since early 2023, they’ve been angling for this reconciliation. But continued their hate campaign against the BRF at every opportunity.

“Even with the most groveling, public apology for all the lies spoken and abuse launched, they will never be trusted EVER again.”

The third also made similar comments, saying “Meghan does not support Harry reconciling with his father, she supports exploiting and using the King/BRF to only benefit themselves because they’ve figured without the BRF they’re nothing.”