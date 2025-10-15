Top star wants this role in new Marvel movies

Laurence Fishburne expresses interest in MCU role

As Marvel has added X-Men stars into its universe, Laurence Fishburne, who is well-known for several roles, expresses his interest in playing one such character.



At the New York Comic Con, he shares his thoughts, "I know that they’re talking about the X-Men now. So, at this point, I want one of two things. The first thing would be: what do you think about Laurence Fishburne as Professor X?"

Laurence, on his part, is set to appear in season four of The Witcher, where he essays Regis, a barber-surgeon.

As far as X-Men is concerned, Marvel Studios had previously announced a reboot movie, which Jake Schreier, the director of Thunderbolts*, will helm.

Moreover, several characters of X-Men are set to star in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Alan Cumming, as Nightcrawler, is one of them.

Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

In an earlier interview with People, he said he was over the moon on reprising his mutant role, stating, "It was amazing." It was actually really… in a sort of ooey, gooey way, it was really healing."

"Really nice to go back to something that was a terrible experience when I did it the first time. A great film, great film. I love the film," he concluded.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out in cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.