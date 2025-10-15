Kevin Federline makes shock claim about Britney Spears' sexuality

Photo: Kevin Federline alleges Britney Spears cheated on him with a woman

Kevin Federline and Britney Spears first fight was reportedly over a woman.

As per the latest report of USA Today, Kevin Federline's new book details his first fight with his ex-Britney Spears, which allegedly happened during a wild night on tour in Amsterdam, back at the hotel.

In his memoir titled, You Thought You Knew, the father of two penned, "Britney and I went to our room, but shortly after, she said she’d be right back."

"At first, I didn’t think much of it. The hotel floor was ours; they had booked it out for the entire tour, so everyone’s rooms were nearby. But as time passed, I began to wonder what was taking so long," he recounted.

He went on to narrate that soon he got concerned about the popstar, and, "Eventually, I decided to check if everything was okay. I stepped into the hallway, our door still cracked, like most on the floor, and headed toward the elevators. As I passed one of the rooms, I glanced inside – and froze. There she was. Theresa was sitting on the edge of the bed."

Federline made a shocking claim that Spears was engaged in an intimate activity with another woman.

"And they were (expletive) going at it. Full-on making out. It was one of those moments that hits you so fast, your brain can’t even begin to process it. You just stand there, stunned, not sure what’s real."

To his shock, he added, "I didn’t say a word. Just stood there, watching. For a second, nobody moved. Then they both looked up and saw me, and I turned and walked away. My heart was racing, but not with excitement."

"It was something colder, a sudden clarity. This wasn’t what I signed up for. So I got the hell out of there. As soon as I got back to our room, I grabbed my suitcase and started packing. At that point, I cared about nothing else – I just wanted out," he concluded.