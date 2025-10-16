After meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Crown Prince Hussein issues statement

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II has expressed his pleasure at meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales during his visit to the United Kingdom.

“It was a pleasure for Rajwa and myself to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle today, and an honour to join His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on a visit to RAF Benson to learn more about its training programs,” the Crown Prince wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos from the engagements.

The royal couples were seen standing together inside Windsor Castle before Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein traveled to RAF Benson in Oxfordshire.

There, the two helicopter-trained royals learned about the base’s operations and met aircrew and technicians.

The visit underscored the close ties between the British and Jordanian royal families.

Prince William and Kate Middleton had attended the couple’s wedding in Amman in 2023, and their friendship has continued through various public and private interactions.

Both families are expected to continue their collaboration on youth, education, and service initiatives.