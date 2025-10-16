 
Geo News

After meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Crown Prince Hussein issues statement

The Jordanian royals on Wednesday were welcomed to Windsor Castle

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 16, 2025

After meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Crown Prince Hussein issues statement
After meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Crown Prince Hussein issues statement

Jordan’s Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II has expressed his pleasure at meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales during his visit to the United Kingdom.

“It was a pleasure for Rajwa and myself to meet Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle today, and an honour to join His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales on a visit to RAF Benson to learn more about its training programs,” the Crown Prince wrote on Instagram, sharing several photos from the engagements.

The royal couples were seen standing together inside Windsor Castle before Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein traveled to RAF Benson in Oxfordshire.

There, the two helicopter-trained royals learned about the base’s operations and met aircrew and technicians.

The visit underscored the close ties between the British and Jordanian royal families. 

Prince William and Kate Middleton had attended the couple’s wedding in Amman in 2023, and their friendship has continued through various public and private interactions.

Both families are expected to continue their collaboration on youth, education, and service initiatives.

Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video video
Prince William and the Crown Prince of Jordan kick off joint appearance: Video
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation
Royal fans react as Meghan Markle supports King Charles, Harry's reconciliation
King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas
King Charles' finally decides what to do with Prince Andrew at Christmas
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie weigh in on home life amid Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email row
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie weigh in on home life amid Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email row
Prince Andrew puts monarchy's reputation at risk, King Charles facing mounting pressure
Prince Andrew puts monarchy's reputation at risk, King Charles facing mounting pressure
Prince Harry 'wants' same level of protection as William: 'King Charles is exhausted'
Prince Harry 'wants' same level of protection as William: 'King Charles is exhausted'
Princess Beatrice's husband stays focused on work despite Prince Andrew, Sarah scandals
Princess Beatrice's husband stays focused on work despite Prince Andrew, Sarah scandals
Prince Harry leaves King Charles 'furious' once again video
Prince Harry leaves King Charles 'furious' once again