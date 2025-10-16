Jennifer Aniston unveils rare secret from late father's love life

Jennifer Aniston reveals her late dad John fell for co star

Jennifer Aniston has gotten candid about her late father's off-screen life.

The Friends alum recently looked back on when her late dad, Days of Our Lives legend John Aniston, fell for a costar.

She revisited this story during a new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, as reported by PEOPLE Magazine.

During their chat, Shepard pointed out that John had a recurring role on Days of Our Lives for 37 years.

“He was on that show forever. In fact, the last episode he shot aired like a week after he died,” Jennifer, 56, shared, referring to her father’s passing at age 89 in 2022.

“So he worked right up until that was it. That was literally a wrap on John.”

Before his legendary run as Victor Kiriakis on Days, John appeared as Eddie Aleata on Love of Life in 1975, five years before his split from Nancy Dow in 1980.

He later played Martin Tourneur on Search for Tomorrow from 1980 to 1984.

Jennifer went on to recall that her parents’ marriage ended three years after their move to New York.

“I was 9, so we got to New York [when I was] 6,” she said.

“He opened up a restaurant while he was shooting — he was doing Love of Life at the time, he hadn’t been on Days yet,” she explained.

“And then he moved uptown to be on a show called Search for Tomorrow. But before that, he met his costar on Love of Life… It was a little one of those oopsy moments.”