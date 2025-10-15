Colin Farrell looks back at his hit career in Hollywood

 
Colin Farrell gives insight into the perspective he has gotten to know since his debut in the 1990s

October 15, 2025

Colin Farrell, a well-known star who has been working in Hollywood for over 25 years, looks back at his career at the premiere of his new Netflix film Ballad of a Small Player.

"I both love what I do now more than I did when I was younger, and it means less to me in a strange way," says the star who will turn 50 next year.

Gushing about his job, Colin further says, "I understand it as a byproduct of the business, and I have my own notions of fame and what it gives to and what it takes from society, but I can't believe 25 years in and I'm still getting paid to do what I do. I just love it."

In his view, it all boils down to his love for telling stories, as he emphasises in a chat with People. "I love telling stories with people, and I love working with crews. I just love it, man. It's a joy, even when it's not."

It's worth noting that Colin for the last few years has been riding on the success of several hit performances he did, including his performances in The Banshees of Inisherin as well as The Penguin.

