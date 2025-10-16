Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's absence from kids' lives

Kim Kardashian gets candid about co-parenting with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is carrying it alone all along the way for the sake of her kids.

In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, the Kardashians star opened up about managing coparenting with ex husband Kanye West who has not met his kids in months.

The SKIMS founder dished on how she handles the situation between kids and Kanye.

"Whenever he'll call for them and ask, it's probably been a couple months since we've heard from him," Kardashian told the host.

The 44-year-old reality star also discussed how she deals with disappointments her kids might feel.

"They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place. So, you know, we manage it really well."

Moreover, the doting mom four revealed that her main goal is to build a stable environment for North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"They love their life and their routine and their schedule," Kim added. "And I think just [my] job as their mom is just to make sure that they stick to their routine and they're healthy and happy and, you know, look, it's not easy no matter what, co-parenting with anyone."

For the unversed, the former couple finalized their divorce in 2022 after eight years of marriage.