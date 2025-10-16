Gwyneth Paltrow shocked to learn Timothee's girlfriend was Kylie Jenner

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she didn’t know about Timothée, Kylie romance

Gwyneth Paltrow was impressed with her costar, Timothee Chalamet, dating a woman has two kids, but she was not aware it was Kylie Jenner.

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress revealed her surprise upon learning about the couple’s relationship when Paltrow first began working with Chalamet on their upcoming movie, Marty Supreme.

“Everyone makes fun of me because I don’t know anything," Paltrow shared. "I was like, ‘Do you have a girlfriend?’ And he was like, ‘I do.’ He mentioned that she had kids and I was like, ‘That’s so cool. I really love to hear that [from] a young man like you.’ "

She went on to say, "I understand a 45-year-old who has his own kids going out with a woman with kids, but it’s a cool choice to go out with a young woman who has two kids."

"I respect it. I think it’s kind of punk rock. But my point is I didn’t know [it was] Kylie Jenner…” she added.

The Wonka star and Jenner are romantically linked since 2023.

The make-up mogul welcomed her two kids, Stormi and Aire, with ex boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Paltrow and Chalamet are all set to share the big screen and their new film is going to be her first major role since 2019.

Moreover, Marty Supreme has already created a buzz after Chalamet and Paltrow's loved-up scenes from the set went viral last year.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, she shared that their film has "a lot" of intimate scenes.