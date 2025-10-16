Jennifer Lopez admits truth about 'real love' experience

Jennifer Lopez reveals real story behind on her 'true love' journey

Jennifer Lopez is getting honest about experiencing true love, and why she has not found it yet after four marriages.

In a recent chat on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the 56-year-old actress and singer candidly talked about love and relationships.

When asked if she ever felt truly loved, Lopez replied, "No," but she has loved someone truly.

She went on to explain, "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable — it's that they're not capable. ... They don't have it in them."

"And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But...."

One of the many reasons was, Lopez admitted that she "didn't love" herself at the time.

Moreover, the Kiss of the Spider Woman actress called her first divorce the best thing that ever happened, because it led her to self-discovery.

All the bad relationships made her understand that the "core of the thing is you — it's nobody else."

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into— I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f---in' figure this s--- out if it kills me," she added.

For the unversed, Lopez has been married and divorced four times, including her recent divorce from Ben Affleck.