Kim Kardashian reveals how Kanye West's shadow still haunts dating life

Kim Kardashian opens up on Kanye West's impact on her dating life

Kim Kardashian dished on how her ex husband Kanye West has impacted her dating life, especially after her brief fling with Pete Davidson which seemingly left him in an unfair position.

In a recent appearance at Call Her Daddy podcast on October 15, host Alex Cooper inquired about the reality star's current dating approach due to her "vocal ex", Kanye West.

"It has definitely affected that," Kardashian confessed. "There [have] been situations where I'll get maybe close to someone, then it's like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, I don't really want to deal with your ex. And I don't want to deal [with] if he's gonna say something.' It has been a little frustrating but then I get really, my person wouldn't care about that, you know?"

"But it is a big thing and I get it," she added. "It's not an easy thing. And I get that."

Cooper then pointed at West's music video of the song Eazy released in 2022, in which he hinted at Davidson's abduction and burying him alive in a claymation way.

"That made me feel really sad. That really wasn't fair for him," Kardashian remarked. "And I felt so sad and sorry for him and he was such a great man [who] was like, 'I got this, don't worry, it's all good.' Or at least acted that way."

She went on to say, "It just, it must suck to be put in that position. So it's had me put up this guard where I don't want to put anyone in that position,"

Kardashian added: "So it's easier if I just, maybe stay away. But I can't live my life like that either."