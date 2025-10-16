Dylan Sprouse reveals wife Barbara Palvin walked on broken foot at VS show

Barbara Palvin walks injured at 2025 Victoria’s Secret fashion show

Barbara Palvin hit the runway despite a recent injury at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Her husband, Dylan Sprouse, was also in attendance among the spectators during the Wendesday show held in New York City.

Sprouse revealed to pink carpet host Zanna Roberts Rassi that the model walked on a half-healed foot after breaking it four weeks ago.

“It’s very funny. She was practicing her walk last night, but told me I wasn’t allowed to look because it’d embarrass her, so I was very supportive,” Sprouse, 33, said. “I told her she looked great. And it was awesome; she looked natural.”

Sprouse also shared a heartfelt message for Palvin, 32, “I love you, baby. Break a leg tonight… She actually did break her foot four weeks ago, so she will be walking on a half-healed foot tonight. I know you are going to kill it.”

He also wore yellow ribbon pins for endometriosis awareness — a nod to Palvin’s recent surgery for the condition, which she revealed in August. “That’s my subtle gift this year to her,” he said.

Sprouse later gave Palvin a sweet shoutout later on Instagram, along with photos from the night and a photo of Palvin in a wheelchair, seemingly from when she gotten injured.

"Very proud of my angel tonight, the hard work you’ve put in, the diligence, the fact you had a broken foot. Very proud husband. You’re the hardest worker I know. Congrats on the great show," he wrote in the caption.

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show featured a wave of crossover stars, including WNBA player Angel Reese, who made history as the first professional athlete to walk the runway, alongside influencers Emrata, Quenlin Blackwell, and Barbie Ferreira.

The show stuck with its all-female musical lineup, including Madison Beer, K-pop girl group TWICE, Karol G and Missy Elliot.