Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy gets emotional on his first death anniversary: ‘Saved my life'

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy gets emotional on his first death anniversary

The late Liam Payne’s girlfriend, prior to his passing, Kate Cassidy has just turned emotional on the day of his death anniversary.

She turned to TikTok with her emotions and posted a video of her and a pal named Kaitlin Reagan.

The video shows her pal picking Cassidy up bridal style and twirling her around in her arms.

There is also an audio playing in the background that viewers can hear say “I think you might have accidently saved my life”.

Its pertinent to mention that this is one post, in a succession that Cassidy has shared of Liam.

Just nine hours prior she shared another TikTok where she was seen staring out into space, with a caption on top of the screen that says “grief is a reminder of how lucky I am to have loved someone so much that I will endure missing them the rest of my life”.

But that is not all, the week before this she’s also worn her heart on her sleeve, and even managed to address the critics who constantly criticize her ‘grief’ over the One Direction singer.

In one such video, posted just a day prior she is seen wearing eye masks and speaking to the camera.

“This week obviously hasn’t been the easiest week and its not going to be the easiest week and I have so many mixed emotions—grief comes in so many waves.”

But “I feel like no matter what I do I get commentary, so its like if I make this video people are gonna be like ‘of course she had to make this video’ but then also if I didn’t make this video and just went on a trip people would be like ‘what is she doing, how is she not in bed crying?’”

“For those who may not know October 16th, which is in two days is the day that my late partner passed away. For me ive said this multiple times before, in the past, I like to stay busy,” the late singer’s girlfriend said.

Liam Payne’s Passing:

What is pertinent to mention is that Liam Payne passed away at the age of 31, after falling from the third floor of the Casa Sur Palmero Hotel, at around 5pm on October 16th, 2024.

His cause of death was ruled to be polytrauma, which is when a person passes due to multiple injuries to the body. However, his blood work afterword’s also showed traces of cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system,” according to The Mirror.

Manslaughter charges were also sought for Payne’s friend Rogelio ‘Roger” Nores, the hotel operator Gilda Martin and even receptionist Esteban Grassi but have since been dropped.

But an employee named Ezequiel Pereyra and waiter Braian Paiz were charged with supplying the cocaine, and have remained in custody since January despite denying any wrongdoing.