How does Kim Kardashian explain Ye's absence to kids?

Kim Kardashian gets candid about Kanye West and her kids

Kim Kardashian has broken her silence on how she is co-parenting her kids with Kanye West. Given his erratic behaviour, the mother-of-four seems to have a lot to manage.



One such thing is Ye's frequent absence. This, she says, was her explanation to her children that their father had a busy lifestyle.

“They always knew that he had a big life traveling before and was always on tour and all of that and that he lives in different countries all the time and loves to live all over the place. So we manage it really well," the reality star reveals.

Moreover, the 44-year-old also shares that it was months ago the Power hitmaker last talked to them. “Whenever he’ll call for them and ask. It’s probably been a couple months since we’ve heard from him.”

Elsewhere on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim shares that her duty is to make sure her kids' routines remain undisturbed. "They love their lives and their routine and schedule. My job as their mom is just to make sure they stick to their routine and that they’re healthy and happy.”

The pair shares four kids. They had married in 2014 and officially divorced in 2022.