Britney Spears reveals shock fact about her ‘pride'

Britney Spears exposes ex- Kevin Federline of not letting her met her kids

Britney Spears just revealed she has “pride” and that she got tired of her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

The pop star and the former backup dancer are parents to Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

After Kevin released his new memoir, You Thought You Knew, he has made a series of claims about Britney, including one really bizarre claim that he once witnessed her holding a knife as she sat and watched their boys sleeping.

"The constant gaslighting from (my) ex-husband is extremely hurtful and exhausting," Britney began.

"I have always pleaded and screamed to have a life with my boys. Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life," she added.

Britney went on to claim that Kevin showed a "lack of respect" to her over the years and revealed that she has seen one son for just 45 minutes in the past five years and had only four visits from the other.

"I have pride too. From now on I will let them know when I am available," the 43-year-old continued.

"I will always love them and if you really know me, you won't pay attention to the tabloids of my mental health and drinking. I am actually a pretty intelligent woman who has been trying to live a sacred and private life the past 5 years. I speak on this because I have had enough and any real woman would do the same," Britney Spears concluded.