Leonardo DiCaprio gets a 'wake-up call' after 'humiliating' incident in Ibiza

Leonardo DiCaprio's inner circle urges him to 'grow up'

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly faced embarrassment due to his “Peter Pan, party boy” image and he has decided to settle down in life.

Per Radar Online, the inner circle of the 50-year-old American actor and film producer is forcing him to get rid of his “party boy” reputation after he had to go through a "humiliating" experience in Ibiza.

For those unaware, DiCaprio was left “mortified” when he went to attend a star-studded tequila party hosted by Spanish singer and actor Aron Piper but Spanish police could not recognize him and denied him entry to the event, which was attended by his long-time pal Tobey Maguire and Kendall Jenner.

The situation quickly took an unpleasant turn for the Oscar-winning star as the officers at the security check asked him to show his ID and turn out his pockets before letting him go in.

An insider close to DiCaprio told the outlet that the incident was "embarrassing beyond belief" for him, who takes extreme pride in slipping in and out of nightlife hotspots without going through inspection.

"Leo was furious but tried to play it cool. He's accustomed to being treated like royalty, not searched like some teenager. It dawned on him how absurd it must have looked – a 50-year-old still acting like he's in his twenties,” the source claimed.

Notably, the incident occurred just a few weeks after he celebrated his 50th birthday and opened up about still feeling “spiritually 32.”

"It creates a feeling like you have a desire to just be more honest and not waste your time. I can only imagine how the next few decades are going to progress,” the Titanic star said.

However, his behavior behind the screen is a totally different story, as the insider revealed, "He's still got the same crew of hangers-on, bouncing from one club to the next, sipping champagne, and chasing the scene.”

"People have been telling him for years that it's time to grow up – and this Ibiza incident might finally be the wake-up call he needs,” the source noted.