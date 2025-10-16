Brendan Fraser gets high praise from his co-star

Dwayne Johnson raves about Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser recently made a stellar return to Hollywood, winning the Oscar for The Whale in 2023.



But prior to this, he had been known for his swashbuckling actions and heartthrob looks in The Mummy franchise, which also co-starred Dwayne Johnson.

Now, The Rock, nearly 25 years later, is gushing about his fellow actor when he appeared on the New Heights podcast.

"Brendan Fraser, by the way, I always want to make mention of this," he shares. "He was one of the biggest stars in the world."

It is worth noting that The Mummy Returns marked Dwayne's debut in 2001. "That was his franchise. I am coming in, I have never acted before, I'm excited. He could have easily said, 'I don't know if I want this wrestler.'"

"Instead, "[he] embraced me. I love that man for that, and he helped kick off my career," The Rock gushes.

After The Mummy Returns, Dwayne went on to do the prequel of it, The Scorpion King, in 2002, where he played Mathayus, also known as the Scorpion King.