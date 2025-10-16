 
Kylie Kelce strongly reacts to phrase 'we're pregnant'

Kylie Kelce shares her four daughters with husband Jason Kelce

October 16, 2025

Kylie Kelce does not approve of the phrase 'we're pregnant': 'Men can be so annoying'

Kylie Kelce recently got candid and expressed her thoughts about the phrase “we’re pregnant.”

On the October 16 episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, the 33-year-old podcaster, who shares her four daughters, Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 6 months, with husband Jason Kelce, talked about the phrase.

During the episode, Kylie came across a vital Reddit post which was about an expectant mother who was not happy with the constant use of the phrase “we’re pregnant” by her husband.

Articulating her thoughts, she said, “Who the f**** is we?”

The mother of four went on to remark, “Men can be so annoying,” adding, “Now I do think I've corrected myself a couple times on this show about me saying ‘we were pregnant’ or ‘we got a positive pregnancy test.’”

Kylie admitted that she completely relates with the woman as she quipped, “I completely see where this woman is coming from.”

“Also, being on the other side of things, being out of pregnancy, that feels like my brain during pregnancy. This rant that she went on, it feels like I feel like I'm having an out-of-body experience, and I'm just, like, angry typing onto Reddit. To her credit, they are not pregnant. She is pregnant,” she stated.

