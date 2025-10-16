Kevin Federline calls Britney Spears' social media posts 'erratic'

Photo: Kevin Federline opines on Britney Spears' social media posts

Kevin Federline is mincing no words as he continues to expose Britney Spears in his upcoming memoir.

As fans know, Spears, 43, was under a conservatorship from 2008 to 2021, which gave her estranged father, Jamie Spears, control over her personal, financial, and medical affairs.

According to the latest report by Us Weekly, Federline addressed how her newfound freedom doesn’t always seem to benefit her.

“With her newfound freedom, I saw history repeating itself,” Federline, 47, says in a clip of the audiobook version of his memoir, You Thought You Knew.

“Her social media posts became more erratic. There were the infamous videos of her dancing with knives, cryptic rants, and wild behavior that was impossible to ignore."

"It didn’t take a rehab counselor to see that she was high in many of those videos,” the father of two remarked.

He went on to explain the impact this had on their family by stating, “They knew what it would bring: endless negativity and blame aimed at them from fans who didn’t understand the full story.”

Federline added, “The Free Britney extremists were brutal. The boys understood that it was better to form a relationship with their mom on their own terms,” after which he moved on to a new topic.