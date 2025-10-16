Kendall Jenner skips 2025 Victoria's Secret show amid new career focus

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show took place last night in New York City, but one familiar face was notably absent.

Kendall Jenner did not join her famous friends Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on the runway, nor did she appear in the audience on Wednesday, October 15.

While the 29-year-old reality star hasn’t spoken about her decision to miss the event, she has recently revealed that modeling isn’t her main career focus.

Earlier this month, in an interview with Vogue, Kylie said that she was considering doing just house design as a career.

“I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything and just design homes,” she said. “I’m not kidding.”

In 2019, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star talked about pre-show nerves with Elle.

“I used to get really nervous during fashion shows," said Kylie. "I feel like when you’re walking on the runway—I say this from experience—you’re just thinking, ‘Walk straight! Walk straight!’—and you try to just focus on that."

"Especially me, because I used to get really nervous when I knew people in the audience. I would try and force myself to zone out. But now, I’m cool with it—I’ve actually gotten so much better at it that I like knowing who’s there, and I’ll kind of peek over to see who’s in the audience before I come out. But it took a little while to get to that point," she added.

For those unversed, Kylie last walked the runway for the Victoria’s Fashion Show in 2018.