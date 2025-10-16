Malia Ann Obama's attempt to get success in Hollywood raises alarms

Malia Ann Obama being told to act mature

Malia Ann Obama is said to have left people fearing the worst, as she is “partying too much” in order to build her career in Hollywood.

Radar Online reported that the 27-year-old daughter of former United States president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama is being admonished by her friends to act wisely and put the bottle down amid her efforts to become successful in the world of entertainment.

An insider told the outlet, "Malia's been working in Hollywood since she was a college student and, thanks to her family's high profile, she's gotten more experience than your average twenty something TV writer-producer.”

"She's also met a lot of the industry's biggest players,” the source said. “The problem is how much of her life she still devotes to partying and socializing, when now is the time she should be buckling down and showing people what she's really capable of."

Malia, a film director by profession, “loves living and working in Hollywood but it's the lifestyle she's become enamored with, not the grind and the inevitable rejection that comes with a serious writing career,” per the insider.

The director of the 2023 drama comedy The Heart gained notoriety for her drinking, partying, and pot-smoking during her freshman year at Harvard.

It is pertinent to mention that her consumer behavior has also become a matter of concern for her parents, as per the source.